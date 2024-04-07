iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $90,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

