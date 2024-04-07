iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

