Jack Phillips Sells 15,887 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,980.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 494 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $642.20.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

