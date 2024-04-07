Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 58,388 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

