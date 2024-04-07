Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 521,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

