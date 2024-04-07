Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.70. 2,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
