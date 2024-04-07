JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 602,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.