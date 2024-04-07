Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $19,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ME stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

23andMe Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.