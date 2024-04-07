Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $37.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

