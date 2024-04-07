Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $30.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

AMAL stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

