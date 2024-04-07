Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to “Outperform”

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.