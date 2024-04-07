Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

