Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

