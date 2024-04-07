Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLYVA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919 in the last three months.

LLYVA stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

