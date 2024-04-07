Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,450.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 326,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.