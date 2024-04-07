LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 83,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -166.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

