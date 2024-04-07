Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$149.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.09. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.6261521 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
