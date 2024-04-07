Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total transaction of $6,825,923.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $112,519,014.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,061 shares of company stock worth $20,897,845 over the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -0.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.