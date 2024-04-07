Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $243.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.82. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $150.91 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

