Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

