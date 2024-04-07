Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

