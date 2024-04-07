Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.21. 13,672,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 79,163,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

