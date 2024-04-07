Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 3.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.24. 193,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,715,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

