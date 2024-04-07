Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 3.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 193,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,715,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

