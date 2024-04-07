Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 1.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. 4,088,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,366,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 292,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,565,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

