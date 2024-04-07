Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

