Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 194.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $927,164 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

