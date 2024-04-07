Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.13 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

