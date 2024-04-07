Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 1.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.96. 412,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,018,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

