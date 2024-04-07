Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Down 48.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 48.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 10,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Mirada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £138,000.00, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.01.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

