Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,542 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $2,693,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

