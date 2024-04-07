MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $357.75 and last traded at $355.99. Approximately 347,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,401,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.
MongoDB Trading Up 5.6 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
