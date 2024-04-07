MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.75 and last traded at $355.99. 347,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,401,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.74.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.98 and a 200-day moving average of $389.56.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,324 shares of company stock valued at $34,472,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

