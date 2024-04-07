National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NHI opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $62.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.