Neil Reeder Sells 15,279 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

