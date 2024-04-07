Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and have sold 126,091 shares worth $388,971. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Price Performance

Nerdy stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

