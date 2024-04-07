Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NR

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NR opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.