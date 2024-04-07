Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 42,286,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 96,333,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Trading Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

