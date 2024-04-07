Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. 42,286,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 96,333,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Nikola Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

