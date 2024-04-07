Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 108.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

