Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.4 %

AVY stock opened at $218.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

