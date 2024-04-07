NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 9,483,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,672,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $448,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $12,361,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,595 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

