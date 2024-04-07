Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NYSE NSC opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

