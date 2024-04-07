Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $437,927. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

