NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 349,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,466,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 65.41 and a quick ratio of 32.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

