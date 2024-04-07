NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 3.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 349,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,466,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a current ratio of 65.41.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

