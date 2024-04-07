Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.