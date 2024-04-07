Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65. 722,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,016,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,353 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

