Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65. 722,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,016,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Olaplex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

