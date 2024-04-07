Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $92.62 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

